Can combo packs ease grocery costs? Hear what customers have to say

With the rising cost of living hitting hard, grocery shopping has become a daunting task for many families in Bangladesh. Thankfully, some super shops have stepped in with an innovative solution; offering essential items — meat, fish, vegetables, and even lentils — in convenient and affordable combo packs.

While traditionally, grocery shopping in Bangladesh has involved haggling over individual items in local markets, these combo packages offer a convenient, budget-conscious alternative that aligns well with the financial realities of many families today. But what do customers think?

Affordable essentials in the face of rising costs

For many families, the most noteworthy draw of these combo offers is their affordability. Each pack includes carefully chosen essentials such as rice, lentils, eggs, and vegetables, with prices fixed at levels that middle-income households can manage.

For example, a bundle containing rice, lentils, and eggs for four people costs around Tk 65 — a notable relief for families trying to stretch every Taka.

Lamia Hossain, a working mother, shares, "These packages are exactly what we need right now. With inflation at an all-time high, I can't always afford to buy large quantities. These combos offer me essentials without breaking the bank."

For households that would otherwise struggle to meet their basic food needs, these packages allow for both nutrition and savings — a much-needed solution in Bangladesh's current economic climate.

Breaking down bulk barriers for smaller families

One of the often-overlooked struggles of shopping in traditional Bangladeshi markets is that buying in bulk is often the norm, which can be financially straining. Families are typically pressured to purchase larger quantities of items like meat, which are expensive in large amounts. These combo packs, however, offer smaller portions that cater specifically to families with tighter budgets or fewer members.

Eliza Chowdhury, who recently bought a meat-and-potato combo for her cousin, observes, "My cousin has a small family, and it was perfect for her. When you buy from a butcher or the market, you usually need to buy at least 1 kg of beef, which is very expensive. These smaller packages make it possible for families to enjoy things like beef without the high cost."

By providing smaller, affordable portions, these combos make what was once considered a luxury item accessible to a broader range of families.

Supporting sustainable shopping habits

Beyond cost savings, these combo offers encourage a more sustainable approach to grocery shopping.

Adnan Khan, a recent university graduate living alone, appreciates the thoughtfulness behind these smaller packages. "I don't need large quantities, and I hate wasting food," he explains. "These packs give me exactly what I need, no more, no less. It's great knowing I'm not only saving money, but also cutting down on waste."

In this way, these budget-friendly bundles are aligned with both financial and environmental sustainability, resonating with a modern, resource-conscious generation.

Suitable for small and medium families, but limited for larger households

While these combos have been widely praised for their affordability and convenience, they are not without limitations. Larger families often find that the quantities provided in these bundles aren't sufficient to meet their needs.

Jamal Uddin, a father of four, points out, "The meat combo has just a few pieces, which isn't enough for us. It's a good option for smaller families, but for us, we have to buy extra items, which can add up."

Similarly, Sultana Parvin, a grandmother, adds, "The combo with rice and lentils is affordable, but for our large family, we need bigger portions. It would be great if there were larger bundles for families like ours."

These concerns suggest that while the current packages are well-suited for small and medium-sized families, additional options catering to larger households could increase their appeal.

That said, these budget-friendly combos represent a shift toward modern, more convenient grocery shopping for Bangladeshi consumers. The convenience of these ready-to-pick combos not only saves time but also caters to a younger, more urban demographic that values efficiency and practicality. And the popularity of these budget-friendly combos suggests there's room for further growth and customisation.