Beyond the screen: The search for genuine friendship in a digital world

In a world where likes, follows, and shares are the most common activities people take part in, it is fair to state that there are countless opportunities for new friendships to blossom. And yet, a significant portion of us still yearn for meaningful relationships that will bless us with a slew of happy memories to last a lifetime. Living in this digital era, we are compelled to ask — does the number of friends really mean more than the quality of a friendship? Does having more friends mean more happiness than that one friend whose presence is equal to an entire roman legion? This article aims to justify that narrative of quantity over quality and the notion of which is arguably healthier.

With social media taking over our lives for the better part, it becomes very easy to mistake likes and follows for a genuine connection. We become 'friends' with hundreds of people online, yet still feel like there is a missing link to it all. We can all agree that validation online is a strong yet brief motivator to maintain an online presence, but it virtually lacks any depth or substance behind it. In the pursuit of getting more dopamine rushes, we tend to overlook the true value of a friend — someone who's there for us not only during the good times, but also during the bad ones.

Prioritising presence in your interactions with others online is a very good way to get the ball rolling. Being attentive to the other person and genuinely listening to what they have to say brings a new depth of perception. Put away any distractions and proactively be a part of the conversation. Show interest in their lives and activities, even if you don't necessarily know much about it. Humans in general love to talk about what they love doing and appreciate a person who's willing to listen to them.

The next sensible suggestion is to move beyond superficial and dull conversations. Instead, go deeper and involve your thoughts, feelings, and vulnerabilities at the appropriate time with your friend. Encourage them to do the same when they feel comfortable doing so and you will witness the tremendous change that transpires afterwards. Ask meaningful questions and be open and honest about your thoughts. Honesty breeds intimacy and can go a long way to strengthening your bond with others.

Empathy is the base of all things meaningful. Remember, everyone's life experiences can be different to yours, so take a step back and put yourself in their shoes and understand their perspectives. Offer your support and presence during their tough times and celebrate their wins with joyful enthusiasm. People always remember the ones that have been with them when no one else was and they will respond in kind.

Friendships are like any other relationships and they most certainly have imperfections. There will be challenges and obstacles that will test your mettle in various ways. During times like these, it's important to be open and communicate your feelings and not avoid conflict. Take it as a moment of learning and growth and work together to resolve the issues instead of burying it deep within. True friendships come from forming strong bonds, and while its very tempting to prioritise online popularity, the friends you make by sticking with through thick and thin will most certainly last you a lifetime. True fulfilment comes from investing your time into a select few and cementing your relationship with them.