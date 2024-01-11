Bangladeshi descent Mohammad Aminul Islam awarded the Medal of Good Citizenship in Canada

Life & Living
Photo: Collected / Aminul Islam's Facebook page

Recently, the Canadian province of British Columbia has honoured 21 individuals with the Medal of Good Citizenship for their outstanding contributions to community life. Among these distinguished recipients is Mohammad Aminul Islam, a Surrey resident of Bangladeshi descent, whose commitment to promoting mother languages and fostering community spirit has been recognised and celebrated.

A distinguished leader and president of the Mother Language Lovers of the World Society in British Columbia (B.C.), as well as a valued member of the Arts Council of Surrey, Aminul Islam's pioneering initiative, "B.C Model", aims to incorporate mother languages into school systems.

This initiative, recognising the role of children as ambassadors of their native languages, has already been successfully introduced in the Surrey School District. It has provided a remarkable opportunity for about 70,000 students to engage with and share their cultural heritage through 172 different languages, which aligns with UNESCO's 2030 Education framework.

Furthermore, as a tribute to the diversity of mother languages, Aminul Islam introduced "Lingua Aqua," Canada's first Mother Language Monument, situated in Surrey. Built in the form of a small pavilion or shelter in 2009, this monument stands as a permanent reminder of the importance of linguistic diversity, including braille and sign languages.

To raise awareness about various mother tongues, Aminul Islam introduced the "Mother Language Festival," annually commemorated since 2013. Moreover, he played an important role in the recognition of International Mother Language Day in Canada.

The Medal of Good Citizenship awarded to Aminul Islam highlights his altruistic contributions to his community. This honour is not just a recognition of his efforts in preserving linguistic heritage but also a celebration of his broader contributions to community life. His initiatives have served as a bridge between different cultures – promoting understanding and acceptance.

It should be noted that the Medal of Good Citizenship is a provincial honour awarded in British Columbia, Canada, recognising individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their community through exceptional dedication and service. This award highlights the importance of civic engagement and acknowledges the significant impact individuals can have on improving the social fabric of the province.

