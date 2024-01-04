5 questions with astrologer and tarot reader Namira Hossain

During a challenging period of my life, struggling with addiction and an abusive relationship, Namira found herself drawn to a deck of tarot cards in a London bookstore.

Namira Hossain's journey began not in the mystical realms of tarot and astrology but in the bustling world of start-ups. As the founder of Cookups Technologies Ltd, she had a successful entrepreneurial path ahead. However, a different calling was awaiting her. For Namira, the turning point came in 2020, when newly embraced motherhood and the introspective pause brought by the pandemic led her to a realisation: tarot card reading.

In a candid and insightful conversation with Star Lifestyle, Namira recounted the chapters of her life.

Can you share an interesting memory that first drew you towards spiritual practices like Tarot reading and what was your first encounter with Tarot cards like?

As a teenager, I was always curious about the movements of planets and their impact on us. My friends and I would often discuss how these cosmic forces seemed to play a role during challenging times. It was more of a theory back then.

During a challenging period of my life, struggling with addiction and an abusive relationship, I found myself drawn to a deck of tarot cards in a London bookstore, while travelling with my parents. Without knowing anything, I was just called towards buying this deck of cards.

What motivated you to become a professional Tarot reader and how did you make this decision?

In 2020, I made the bold shift to professional tarot reading and astrology, diverging from my path as the founder of Cookups Technologies Ltd, which no longer resonated with me. This decision coincided with the unfolding pandemic and the journey I was on as a new mother—leading me to a profound realisation; my true calling was to harness these age-old practices for understanding psychological barriers both for myself and others.

Do you incorporate tarot reading into your daily personal routine or decision-making process? If so, how?

I incorporate both tarot and astrology into my daily personal routine. This way, I know which days are better for laying low and which days are better for taking action or having a conversation with someone. I like to meditate and ground myself.

I think this is a very important part of reading tarot as well — setting your space, making sure you're in the right frame of mind, doing a lot of breathing, and working on healing yourself so that your internal conflict does not reflect on your readings.

Do you have a favourite Tarot deck? What makes it special to you?

My favourite tarot deck is the Golden Art Nouveau tarot deck and my teacher, Mariana Louise, introduced me to it. I love it because the cards are simply beautiful. They have details on them, the images are very stark, and they are also slightly dark in a lot of ways. They do not shy away from telling you the difficult things.

What advice would you give to someone interested in learning Tarot reading?

My best advice is to practice it on your own. Do tarot readings, read for your friends and find courses. There are lots of online courses where you can go deep into tarot and learn how to read for yourself and others. Above all, you should try using your intuition and see what it tells you.

