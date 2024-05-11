What do your pets need during stormy weather?

You may have noticed that during stormy weather, thunder, and lightning, cats and/or dogs behave differently, like hiding in concealed spaces, shivering and hissing, and showing restless movement. Research shows that the barometric pressure and build-up of static electricity in the air tend to be unsettling for many pets.

Combined with the thunder noises and lightning, which affects pets more as their hearing is much stronger than ours, cats and dogs can get very uncomfortable during these times. While some cats and dogs may be calm and not even react to stormy weather, some may show signs of anxiety and restlessness indicating that they are afraid.

Here's what you can do to protect your pets and help them feel more at ease.

Keep them indoors

It's essential to make sure your pet is indoors when the weather changes and you see signs of heavy rainfall and thunder. The risks posed by severe winds, lightning, and flying debris are too great, even for pets who are accustomed to being outside or are not afraid of stormy weather conditions.

To avoid harm or loss, keep them indoors until the storm has passed. Make sure you know where they are during the storm and take notice of how they behave.

Create a safe space for them

If you know your pet is reactive to storms and loud noises, making a safe haven for them is one of the first things you should do in storm preparation.

While keeping them indoors ensures their physical protection, they might still be restless and injure themselves. To protect them from the storm's noise and other possible dangers, create a space inside your house that is not near windows or doors.

To create a feeling of security, fill the space with cosy blankets, toys, and other things that your pets find comfort in. Additionally, it might help to play soothing music to help block out some of the storm's sounds. Moreover, if you find your pet clinging to you, reassure them by giving them gentle strokes and keeping them close to you.

At times, your presence can have a profound effect on their sense of security and that's all it takes.

Photo: Collected / Tracey Hocking / Unsplash

Provide distractions

Other than soothing music, you can use toys and snacks to distract them. Keeping them busy and reducing their stress levels can be achieved through engaging in activities. Treat-dispensing toys are a great way to keep them occupied.

While the overall circumstance may be too overwhelming for them and distractions like treats and toys may not prove effective, try talking to them in a soothing voice and finding other ways to keep them engaged.

Have an emergency kit ready

Put together a pet emergency kit as part of your storm preparedness plan. This kit is useful to have in general. Necessities like food, water, medicine and other first aid items like bandages and ointments may prove useful if something were to happen. In the event of a power outage, having a fully packed kit will guarantee that you are prepared to care for your pets.

Stay calm

There's a saying that our pets feed off our energy. When we feel sad and anxious, they feel the same. So, during storms and lightning, it is just as important for us to take care of ourselves and remain calm. Our comforting presence can help them feel less anxious and provide them with the support they need.

By ensuring they have secure shelter, access to food, water, and comforting companionship during storms, we safeguard their lives and demonstrate our commitment to their welfare.

Our pets rely on us for their safety and comfort, something they cannot always provide for themselves. Although their anxiety and stress will pass after the storm, it's important to make them feel safe and consider their well-being when they are afraid and hypersensitive to their environment.

Taking these measures ensures that you and your pet can both have a less stressful experience in the stormy weather.