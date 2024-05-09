How to welcome Gen Z in the workplace

They are the newest cohort to enter the professional realm. Born between the mid-90s and early 2010s, Generation Z, Gen Z in short, are known to have a drastically different approach to life in contrast to their predecessors. While you can argue that millennials had some overlapping elements with older generations, the gap is much wider between them and Gen Z.

From values, work ethics, and communication styles, to even their appearance, Gen Z see things from a different perspective. Given how workplaces are beginning to be more immersed in the Gen Z experience and how they are the future, it is a good idea to be acquainted with their distinct characteristics so that we can develop a better understanding, collaborate better, and make the most of their immense potential.

To understand how we can welcome Gen Z in workplaces, let's dissect a few key areas of their characteristics that will help us understand what to expect from them in a corporate setup.

Tech-savvy

Gen Z have grown up in the era of rapid technological advancement so it comes as no surprise that they possess an innate fluency in technology that other generations do not. Being the most tech-savvy generation, they are natural at navigating various digital platforms and would want them to be seamlessly integrated into their work life.

Style of work

They are also known to be the opposite "stickler for rules" and prefer a more flexible approach to their work. They believe in methods that allow them to best utilise their strengths to ensure the highest quality of any work that they do. Although this might seem a bit individualistic at first, they are also amazing collaborators and work well in teams.

They are also very vocal about their values and beliefs and beliefs in diversity, equity, and inclusion and do not hesitate to voice out their opinions. As opposed to their predecessors they are also much more open to conflict and will not hesitate to engage in constructive arguments to understand certain topics better.

Working environment

Individuals from Gen Z value work-life balance and so will want to have more flexibility and autonomy when it comes to their daily routines. They will be more inclined towards hybrid work arrangements which will allow them the option to customise their schedule.

Do not let their relaxed approach to life fool you as Gen Z are highly ambitious and motivated and are fuelled by a drive to create a positive impact wherever they are. They also crave constant learning and development opportunities that allow them to acquire skills.

Communication

Gen Z employees will prefer instant messaging and digital communication channels over conventional methods like emails or phone calls. This circles back to their relationship with technology.

Implementing platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and WhatsApp will help enable them to collaborate seamlessly. Furthermore, due to their direct nature, Gen Z value transparency in communication so providing constructive feedback, giving a platform for open dialogues, and adopting a coaching mindset that guides will also help to effortlessly integrate them into any workplace.

Appearance

Individuals from Gen Z tend to be more expressive and that often reflects on their appearance. They may want to deviate away from dressing conventions and have a less strict approach to it. They also like to always present their authentic selves so unlike other generations you will always get what you see from them.

Importance of bridging the gap and how to do it

Gen Z's unique approach to life in general may give rise to certain challenges in the workplace. There will be resistance to change and certain communication barriers, which will prevent parties from understanding each other.

Workplaces will need to bridge certain gaps and build a sense of collaboration and understanding across generations and formulate strategies accordingly. Having an open mind would be the first and most crucial step.

To allow Gen Z to fit in seamlessly, workplaces will need to create a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect. They will need to be more open to different perspectives and create an environment that encourages, recognises, and appreciates the unique approach of individuals from different age groups.

Of course, this will require effort from both sides but the older generation will need to take the initiative to get the ball rolling. They will need to set the stage up in a way that not only allows Gen Z to learn from them but also learn from Gen Z themselves where needed and not dismiss/disregard their opinions because they are younger.

A great way to do this would be to implement team-building activities that pair up older employees with their younger counterparts. They can be in the form of workshops or even projects. This will not only give them a chance to experience cross-generational teamwork but also break down stereotypes and create a sense of empathy and relatability.

We must understand that Gen Z is essential for organisations not only to thrive in today's landscape but also to build a better future for themselves.

As the workforce continues to evolve and become more dynamic, organisations must embrace changes. If history has taught us anything, organisations must adapt to changes to thrive and Gen Z are the way forward so we must create an environment that can leverage the unique approach that they bring to the table and utilise their strengths.