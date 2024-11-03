Boss kept saying "We Are Family," intern now demands property share

In an unexpected twist of events at OverLoad National Company, Intern Milon Chaos has taken his boss' constant "We Are Family" mantra to heart and is now demanding a share of the company's property.

According to Milon, he heard "We are family" more times than he has heard his own name at the office. His boss Deadline Chowdhury loves to use the mantra to justify employees' overtime, skipped lunches, and those awkward team-building activities employees secretly hate.

"For months, every time Deadline called us a family, I pictured myself moving into a new apartment with a luxurious car," Milon joked with colleagues. "If we're a family, I think it's only fair that I get my fair share of the family property!"

Now, Milon Chaos has officially asked for a cut of OverLoad assets, claiming that they've put in enough emotional labour to deserve it. "If I have to work like I'm part of the family, then I should get a slice of the family pie," Milon declared, while sipping a very deserved 'free coffee' from the canteen.

Deadline Chowdhury, caught by his own mantra, tries to explain by saying, "When I said we're a family, I meant we have to work together like a family, you know... without the actual legal stuff."

However, Milon Chaos isn't one to back down. "If you expect me to work 80-hour weeks and miss holidays, I expect a 2,400 sq ft flat in Gulshan in return. My demand for an inheritance is fair," he retorted. Other employees are seen cheering for Milon Chaos' epic step, cheering — "The heir is here! The rightful heir is here!"

To calm things down, Deadline Chowdhury is thinking of ditching the "We are family" campaign for the "we are a team," though management worries this move may lead to demands for team jerseys and sports sponsorships.

As the drama heats up, interns everywhere are watching closely, hoping to pull off their own property claims.

Milon's lawyer has issued a legal notice to OverLoad to fulfil his rightful claim. Meanwhile, Milon asked his boss if he could borrow his Harrier for weekend trip to Cox's Bazar.