Lifestyle
Luthfa Ara Tina
Sun Nov 3, 2024 04:39 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 06:15 PM

Most Viewed

Lifestyle
#Satire

Boss kept saying "We Are Family," intern now demands property share

Luthfa Ara Tina
Sun Nov 3, 2024 04:39 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 06:15 PM

In an unexpected twist of events at OverLoad National Company, Intern Milon Chaos has taken his boss' constant "We Are Family" mantra to heart and is now demanding a share of the company's property.

According to Milon, he heard "We are family" more times than he has heard his own name at the office. His boss Deadline Chowdhury loves to use the mantra to justify employees' overtime, skipped lunches, and those awkward team-building activities employees secretly hate.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"For months, every time Deadline called us a family, I pictured myself moving into a new apartment with a luxurious car," Milon joked with colleagues. "If we're a family, I think it's only fair that I get my fair share of the family property!"

Now, Milon Chaos has officially asked for a cut of OverLoad assets, claiming that they've put in enough emotional labour to deserve it. "If I have to work like I'm part of the family, then I should get a slice of the family pie," Milon declared, while sipping a very deserved 'free coffee' from the canteen.

Deadline Chowdhury, caught by his own mantra, tries to explain by saying, "When I said we're a family, I meant we have to work together like a family, you know... without the actual legal stuff."

However, Milon Chaos isn't one to back down. "If you expect me to work 80-hour weeks and miss holidays, I expect a 2,400 sq ft flat in Gulshan in return. My demand for an inheritance is fair," he retorted. Other employees are seen cheering for Milon Chaos' epic step, cheering — "The heir is here! The rightful heir is here!"

To calm things down, Deadline Chowdhury is thinking of ditching the "We are family" campaign for the "we are a team," though management worries this move may lead to demands for team jerseys and sports sponsorships.

As the drama heats up, interns everywhere are watching closely, hoping to pull off their own property claims.

Milon's lawyer has issued a legal notice to OverLoad to fulfil his rightful claim. Meanwhile, Milon asked his boss if he could borrow his Harrier for weekend trip to Cox's Bazar.

Related topic:
satireOnline satireinternscareer advice
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Saudi Arabia Riyadh Map

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

6y ago
Think IQ is everything? Think again – Emotional intelligence is the game changer oleg-moroz-dtgyj9okq_w-unsplash.jpg

Think IQ is everything? Think again – Emotional intelligence is the game changer

3m ago

Visa aspirants buying air coolers to get quick approvals

6m ago

Studio planning reboot of show that hasn’t been created yet

1y ago

Is your job safe? How to identify and respond to quiet firing

5m ago
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে