Gifts beyond blenders: How to gift like a pro this wedding season

It is finally winter and the wedding season is upon us in full swing. Unfortunately, for the bride and the groom, however, the gift-registration culture is yet to be accepted in Bangladeshi weddings and most couples have to settle for a variety of toasters and sandwich makers. Here is how you can break the curse of kitchen supplies and be the coolest gift-giver this season.

Photo: Collected / Yixian Zhao / Unsplash

An essentials basket

If you are close friends and know the bride or the groom's personal preferences, go above and beyond to add them to the basket. Some trendy and comfy loungewear can be a great gift, as can a set of essential oils for a leisurely head or foot massage. If you are in the mood to splurge, add a bottle of their favourite perfume/cologne. If you are planning to pass them the hamper the same night, throw in some gourmet chocolates.

Photo: Collected / Camille Brodard / Unsplash

A spa date

Weddings can be hectic and both the bride and the groom deserve some downtime. Book them a day at a spa where they can both get relaxing massages, a rejuvenating jacuzzi, and some skin and hair therapy. A chance to put their feet up and recharge together is a great way to enjoy each other's company and can make for a very thoughtful gift.

Photo: Collected / Datingscout / Unsplash

A two-day getaway

Whether or not a couple has a long and lavish honeymoon plan, no one complains about receiving a paid-for breather away from the grind. Pay for a small, two-day trip to the suburbs and allow them to enjoy nature and some alone time. Bonus points, if the stay comes with some perks, such as a room with a view or a welcome cake.

Photo: Collected / Mariya Oliynyk / Unsplash

Tickets

Before you start hyperventilating about costs, hear us out. Train rides are romantic and thankfully, quite clean and comfortable now. As the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route opens up, surprise the couple with some train tickets for a romantic escape to the seashore. If you are feeling a little more generous, give them air tickets and watch their romance soar!

Photo: Collected / micheile henderson / Unsplash

Cash

If you are not at your creative best, go with something that never makes people smile — cash! The most practical gift ever, nothing beats some crisp bank notes in an envelope. It does not discriminate between the bride and the groom and is versatile as the couple can use it for whatever they need.