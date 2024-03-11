Embrace the essence of Ramadan: Making Taraweeh a success

The month of Ramadan is sacred and the Taraweeh (also spelled Tarabi) prayer is particularly blessed. While it can also be read at home, many Muslims make it a point to visit the mosque and offer the prayers in congregation. It is a spiritual experience unlike any other to hear the entire Holy Quran recited during salah.

Many struggle to complete this act (which requires dedication for the entire month of Ramadan) because it takes a lot of time and can be mentally and physically exhausting, but by following some simple steps, you may make sure that your Taraweeh is a success and that your pious acts during the holy month go smoothly.

CLEAR OFF THE SCHEDULE: DEDICATE TIME FOR THE PRAYER

The mosque will run on its routine. It is up to you to ensure that you arrive on time. If you are planning to perform Taraweeh at the mosque for the entire month, it goes without saying that you need to be very particular about your schedule.

Let your acquaintances and colleagues know beforehand that you are planning to perform Taraweeh. Plan your entire day. Nothing beats making simple things-to-do lists.

FUEL YOUR SPIRIT: KEEP YOURSELF MOTIVATED

The first few days are the most difficult for many despite the high spirits. But as the weeks go by, you may just want to quit. One way of not giving up is by tagging along with a friend or family member so that one can motivate the other. Moreover, reading about the rewards of this special prayer, the blessing of the Quran, or the sanctity of Ramadan can keep you on track.

FUEL YOUR SPIRIT: RELISH IN THE SPIRITUALITY

It might be hard for many people to focus on the long recitations. But one must strive to concentrate. It might help if you read the translated text before going to the mosque. Apart from that, even if you do not know what the Hafiz is reciting, soak your soul into the beautiful recitation of the divine book.

MAINTAINING PHYSICAL WELL-BEING

A bottle of water is your friend. You must stay hydrated. Given the hot and humid weather — also the fact that you have to go without fluid consumption for the entire day — it should come as no surprise if you feel thirsty during the prayer. Make sure you drink enough water at iftar and carry a water bottle to the mosque.