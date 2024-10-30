Career stuck? 5 self-help books with advice you didn’t know you needed

Navigating one's career path can often feel overwhelming with countless decisions to make and challenges to overcome. Whether you are just starting, looking for a change, or aiming to take your career to the next level, guidance can make a world of difference.

A simple fact about self-help literature is that you do not necessarily have to be an active reader to follow their content. Through the flow of information, they are designed for people who seek guidance in the simplest of ways.

Here are 5 popular self-help books that can be a life-changing read.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

This presents a principle-centred approach to personal and professional effectiveness. Covey highlights the importance of seven habits to gain success, focusing on character development, proactive behaviour, and prioritisation.

The 7 suggested habits include being proactive, beginning with the end in mind, putting first things first, thinking win-win, and seeking first to understand along with synergising and sharpening the saw.

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

A classic by Carnegie, this offers timeless advice on how to build relationships, influence people, and become a more effective communicator.

An important quote from this book goes, "You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you."

It can convince one and make him/her realise that it is essential to develop meaningful relationships and the key to doing so is by showing genuine interest in other people.

Photo: Collected / Leah Newhouse / Pexels

Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans

This teaches how to apply simple principles in creating a fulfilling and joyful life. The authors, Bill Burnett and Dave Evans emphasise that life is not about moving towards one fixed path but an opportunity to achieve multiple experiences.

They guide readers through exercises and mindsets, which help them identify their needs, prototype different life scenarios, and demonstrate them as per their experience. The key takeaway from this book is to be present and reflective as the first step in building a joyous life.

Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport

A quote from the book goes, "The ability to perform deep work is becoming increasingly rare at the same time it is becoming increasingly valuable in our economy."

Cal Newport's book highlights the importance of focused, undistracted work in achieving higher productivity and success in a world of distractions. Newport argues that deep work or the ability to focus without distraction on a demanding task is becoming increasingly valuable in today's world.

Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead by Sheryl Sandberg and Nell Scovell

A book centred towards women asks them this simple question: "What would you do if you weren't afraid?"

The idea is to encourage women to pursue ambitions and take leadership roles in their careers and homes. The quote summarises the gist of the book, challenging women to confront their fears and doubts that may be holding them back from achieving their full potential.

Sandberg encourages them to embrace confidence, take bold steps, and not shy away from leadership roles, despite what a male-dominated industry has imposed.