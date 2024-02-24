Keeping the seasonal flu at bay: Essential tips to protect your family

Spring has arrived with its usual burst of colour and with it the age-old malady: seasonal influenza. With individuals coming down with the flu left, right and centre, it is natural to be concerned for the safety of our close family and friends, especially the elderly, young children, and pregnant women. And you know what they say – prevention is better than cure.

Let us take a look at the measures you may take to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Washing your hands

The importance of washing your hands thoroughly with handwash and water cannot be stressed enough. While almost everyone knows about the benefits of regularly washing hands, many are unaware of the proper techniques to do so. For best effects, squeeze the required amount of handwash onto your palm and scrub your hands thoroughly for the recommended amount of time, including under the nails, between the fingers, and under any parts covered with jewellery. Rinse off with warm water and dry with a clean cloth or tissue.

For extra precaution, you may consider carrying alcohol-based hand sanitisers with you at all times and use them to sanitise your hands before a meal or after shaking hands.

Wearing a face mask

Since most germs are breathed in through the nose and mouth, keeping the lower half of your face covered when you are in a crowded place can help prevent you from catching the flu. Face masks are also effective in containing the spread of the virus if you are a carrier, especially if you are sneezing or coughing a lot.

Photo: Collected / Kristine Wook / Unsplash

Staying in isolation and disinfecting

If someone at your workplace or home is affected, it would be wise for that individual to stay in isolation for up to 24 hours after the flu has subsided. If that turns out to be a challenge, clean the surfaces and objects the infected person comes into contact with. For instance, doorknobs and utensils should be periodically wiped down with disinfectants.

Keeping the house well-ventilated

Keeping your house or office space well-ventilated can do the trick for stopping the spread of the virus among members of the household or at the workplace. Open windows on opposite sides of the space and keep doors open if possible so that air can flow through, limiting the accumulation of germs and other odours.

Strengthening the immune system

Having a strong immune system reduces the chances of contracting the seasonal flu. If you do end up getting it, the severity of the flu would be greatly minimised. Eat a balanced diet, keep yourself hydrated, get plenty of sleep, exercise daily, and manage stress levels.

It is our duty, not only as individuals but as responsible members of society, to take the necessary steps to contain the spread of seasonal influenza to build a healthier and happier world for us all.