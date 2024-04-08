Inviting children over for Eid? Try out these delicious recipes!

Often the most discerning critics, children can present a challenge when it comes to meal planning, especially during festive occasions like Eid. To ensure your celebration is a culinary success, it's essential to craft dishes that appeal to their tastes. Here, we present a selection of mouth-watering recipes tailored to delight young palates and make your Eid feast a success.

DEVILED EGGS

Elevate the humble egg with this zesty and creamy appetiser, topped with crispy beef bacon, paprika, and fresh coriander, sure to entice even the pickiest of eaters.

Ingredients

7 eggs

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp mustard

½ tsp salt

½ tsp Cajun spice

½ tsp black pepper

¼ cup bell pepper

2 slices beef bacon

Paprika powder, for garnish

Coriander leaves, for garnish

Method

Hard boil the eggs but do not overcook them (that will make the yolks grey) — ensure this by putting them in an ice batch as soon as they are cooked. Then, carefully peel the eggs and slice them in half lengthwise. Scoop out the yolks from all the eggs and put them in a bowl. Then, season the yolks with mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper, and Cajun spice.

Finely slice a bell pepper and add that in as well. Combine everything and put the mixture in a piping bag. Fry two slices of bacon until crispy and finely slice them. Pipe the mixture into the hollow spaces of the boiled eggs and garnish with crispy beef bacon, paprika powder, and chopped coriander leaves.

SWEDISH MEATBALL SPAGHETTI

A delightful fusion of flavours awaits with this dish, featuring tender meatballs in a creamy sauce served over perfectly cooked spaghetti.

Ingredients

200g spaghetti

For the meatballs –

500g ground beef

1 large onion

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

1 egg

3 tsp milk

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp white pepper

½ tsp all spice powder

½ tsp chilli powder

Oil for frying

For the sauce –

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour

1 cup beef stock

½ cup cream

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp oyster sauce

1 tsp mustard

A pinch of salt

Method

To prepare the meatballs, add diced onions, ginger-garlic paste, salt, two types of pepper, all spice powder, and chilli powder to the beef mince and mix. Then, add the breadcrumbs, crack in an egg, and pour milk. Combine these once again and then shape them into balls. Fry them in a shallow pan with oil until fully cooked and set aside.

To make the sauce, add butter in the same pan and then whisk in flour. Pour in the beef stock and stir until it thickens. Then season with cream, soy sauce, oyster sauce, mustard, and salt. Stir everything together and once ready, add in the meatballs. Meanwhile, boil the pasta in salted water and once done, serve with the warm meatballs.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN WINGS

Crispy, flavourful chicken wings coated in a savoury teriyaki sauce, garnished with sesame seeds and spring onions, promise to be a crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

500g chicken wings

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Spring onions, for garnish

Oil for frying

1 tsp salt

To make the sauce –

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup + 1 tbsp water

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp sesame seed oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp corn flour

Method

First off, prepare the sauce by combining soy sauce, water, brown sugar, garlic powder, sesame seed oil, and balsamic vinegar and let this simmer. Meanwhile, make a slurry with corn flour and water and add this to the simmering sauce. Keep stirring and once the sauce thickens and reaches your desired consistency, remove from heat.

Heat oil in a frying pan and flash fry the chicken wings. Sprinkle them with salt and make sure that all sides are browned and cooked. Then, pour in the sauce and stir to ensure all the chicken pieces are coated well. Finally, remove from heat and sprinkle with sesame seeds and chopped spring onions for garnish.

S'MORES TART

Indulge in a decadent dessert experience with this irresistible s'mores tart, boasting a buttery biscuit crust, luscious chocolate filling, and fluffy meringue topping.

Ingredients

1 pack digestive biscuits

60g butter

½ cup cream

200g dark chocolate

100g chocolate spread

1 egg white

¼ cup sugar

A pinch of cream of tartar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

To make the crust, crush the biscuits into fine crumbs and then add melted butter. Combine them until you get a wet sand-like mixture. Place this mixture in a tart pan and flatten it with a spoon to mould into desired shapes. Then, bake this in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the cream and add in the dark chocolate and chocolate spread to it. Mix them until you get a homogenous mixture. Then, pour this mixture over the baked tart pan and let this set in the refrigerator for about an hour.

Meanwhile, crack an egg and separate the white — put this in a bowl along with sugar, vanilla extract, and cream of tartar. Place this bowl over a pot of boiling water, ensuring that the bottom of the bowl does not touch the surface of the water.

Whisk this until you get a foamy mixture then remove from heat and beat it until you get soft, fluffy peaks. Spoon this mixture over the tart making pointy tip; use a blow torch to smear them before serving.

Food: Fariha Amber