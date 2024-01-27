Bangladeshi-American chef Nur-E Gulshan Rahman nominated for James Beard Award

Bangladeshi-born American chef Nur-E Gulshan Rahman has recently been shortlisted for the Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic category by the James Beard Foundation. This is one of the most coveted culinary awards in the United States, often referred to as the "Oscars of Food". Hosted annually, the award recognises individuals and restaurants who are behind America's contemporary thriving food culture.

Since its inception over 30 years ago, the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards recognise exceptional talent and achievement in the fields of culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system along with commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and culture.

Nur-E Gulshan Rahman's restaurant, Korai Kitchen was established a decade ago as the first Bangladeshi eatery in Jersey City. Ever since this place has been serving authentic Bangladeshi cuisine and popularising and heightening Bangladeshi food in America. Under Rahman's guidance, Korai Kitchen has been flourishing in the area and has played an instrumental role in introducing and promoting Bengali cuisine on a global scale.

The recognition is another stellar case of how Bangladeshis are going above and beyond to promote Bengali cuisine around the world.