Nike you can actually afford? Sneakerheads rejoice!

The first time I saw Air Jordans was in a movie called Space Jams; ever since then, the magic around those pair enchanted me and my peers like the gingerbread house. Many tried, and few got their hands on the pair. Then there were us, people who had no means to get a pair of Nikes. Fast forward to the current age, and guess what? We still can't afford a pair, despite Nike's official outlets in Dhaka.

However, Nike's recent announcement to introduce $100-and-under sneakers worldwide has created excitement, especially in Dhaka for sneakerheads. This move not only makes premium footwear accessible to a broader audience, but also promises to uplift the streetwear scene in Bangladesh.

In cities with dynamic and fashion-forward youth, the introduction of inexpensive Nike trainers is a gamechanger because high-quality sportswear can be expensive, many people choose to buy counterfeit products. With Nike's new selection, young people in Bangladesh can now afford genuine, fashionable footwear. By doing this, they will feel more empowered to possess authentic goods and will be able to pursue their sports and fashion goals.

The streetwear scene in Dhaka has been rapidly expanding thanks to the city's youth, who are always looking for the latest trends. Nike's reasonably priced sneakers, which provide fashionable and adaptable solutions that go well with the urban style, are expected to confirm and raise this scene. Since legitimate Nike items are now more reasonably priced, fans can proudly and genuinely display their style without settling for bootlegs.

Local retailers also benefit greatly from this initiative, as they anticipate a spike in demand for these reasonably priced yet excellent trainers. Increasing sales volumes would boost the local economy and open up new employment prospects in the retail industry. Beyond fashion, more young people are participating in sports and physical activities, creating a healthier, livelier neighbourhood.

Once these trainers hit the streets, we may anticipate a more vivid, dynamic, and genuine manifestation of style in Dhaka.