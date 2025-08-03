Govt publishes gazette of 1,558 injured July fighters

The government has published a gazette recognizing 1,558 more wounded July fighters for their sacrifices during the 2024 mass uprising.

Of them, 210 have been enlisted in the critically injured "B" category, while the rest fall under the "C" category of injured fighters.

According to the division-wise list under category "C", 405 are from Dhaka Division, 236 from Rajshahi, 166 from Khulna, 88 from Sylhet, 166 from Barisal, 111 from Mymensingh, and 226 from Chattogram division.

The gazette was published in two separate notifications issued on July 23 and 24 by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, signed by its Deputy Secretary (Gazette) Haridas Thakur.