Flight Expert website goes dark, clients panic

Social media flooded with outrage and concern

Social media has been flooded with outrage and concern after users noticed that the website of Flight Expert, a popular online travel agency in Bangladesh, became inaccessible.

Many clients expressed fear over the fate of their bookings and future travel plans in their social media posts.

Mezbah Uddin, officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station, told The Daily Star that Sayeed Ahmed, on behalf of Flight Expert employees, has filed a general diary (GD) in this regard today after the Managing Director Salman Bin Rashid Shah Sayeem allegedly went into hiding.

In the GD, Sayeed alleged that the MD has fled the country, informing staff through the agency's WhatsApp group. Upon arriving at the office today, he found Salman absent, the GD says.

"Financial transactions involving customers are now at risk, and some of them have started threatening the staff," Sayeed wrote.

The OC said that several travel agencies have alleged that they were unable to confirm ticket bookings through the company.

When asked, he said there were allegations of misappropriation of money, but declined to comment further, citing the investigation.

A user wrote in the Facebook group "Cheap Air Ticket in Bangladesh" that he booked a Dhaka-Oman Biman Bangladesh Airlines ticket from Flight Expert for August 10. "I checked the Biman website, and it shows the ticket as issued. will I face any problems now?"

Shurovy Yeasmin, a social media influencer with over 300,000 Facebook followers, alleged in her post that Flight Expert owes her a significant amount of money from a recent sponsored tour.

"Flight Expert sponsored my last tour. A large amount of money is still due. I just heard that the owners have allegedly gone into hiding. They've run away with the money of thousands of people. May Allah guide them," she wrote.

Flight Expert's verified Facebook page, which has approximately 450,000 followers, still remains active. The last post was made two days ago, promoting Hajj 2026 packages and announcing the start of registration.

Founded in March 2017, Flight Expert quickly became a household name in Bangladesh's online travel industry. The company officially launched through a grand event and soon captured a significant market share in domestic flight ticketing. It provided services including domestic and international airline ticket bookings, hotel reservations, tour packages, and visa processing. Its appeal was largely driven by competitive pricing and ease of booking.

In May 2021, the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly announced that it had acquired Flight Expert, though the agency would operate independently. However, it remains unclear whether the acquisition was ever finalised. Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel could not be reached for comment.