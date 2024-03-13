Kumudini Handicraft’s tribute to sustainability and women’s empowerment

On 8 March, 2024, the Kumudini Flash Fashion Show unfolded as a tribute to the power of tradition, craftsmanship, and women's empowerment. Aligning with International Women's Day, this exclusive event not only showcased an exotic seasonal collection of fashion but also reinforced the ethos of Kumudini Handicrafts — symbolising care and empowerment, particularly for women.

The fashion show, meticulously planned and executed, served as a platform to celebrate these values through the art of traditional and modern fashion techniques. The Flash Fashion Show was nothing like the catwalk shows we usually see nor had the glitz and glamour of a runaway show. Rather, the show highlighted the meticulous craftsmanship of artisans from rural settings.

This emphasis not only showcased Kumudini's dedication to sustainable and ethical fashion but also highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh. The fashion show was segmented into various quarters, each dedicated to showcasing a unique aspect of Kumudini's fashion line.

The journey began with attire made using block prints, tie-dye, and coloured with natural dyes, emphasising the serene colours obtained from the wealth of mother nature. This was followed by a spotlight on cotton and nakshi kantha, celebrating the revival of traditional kantha handicrafts, which have been modernised while preserving their rich heritage.

As the event progressed, the audience was treated to elite collections in silk and half-silk, finished with both natural dyes and modern acid prints, showcasing the fusion of traditional methods with contemporary fashion demands. The show culminated with a focus on Jamdani, an art form that embodies the rejuvenation of traditional textile crafts and weaves.

The involvement of students and staff from Kumudini's educational and medical institutions, as well as foreign students and community members, highlighted the event's inclusive nature. This collaborative effort demonstrated the organisation's commitment to community and empowerment.

What set the Kumudini Flash Fashion Show apart was its integration of cultural elements and its homage to the legacy of Ranada Prasad Shaha, the founder of the Kumudini Welfare Trust. Through traditional music, desi delicacies and the participation of Shaha's descendants, the event created a deep connection with its audience, reminding them of the enduring impact of Shaha's philanthropy.

The show ended with the acknowledgement paid to key contributors who made the event possible. From the makeup artists and sound technicians to the choreographer and the overall program adviser, Bibi Russel, a revered figure in the international fashion arena known for her mentorship and guidance, the event celebrated the teamwork and dedication behind the scenes.

At its core, Kumudini Handicrafts is not just a fashion brand; it is essentially a movement towards rekindling and preserving traditional Bengali textile crafts. Named after the sacred lotus, Kumudini symbolises purity, resilience, and the blossoming of potential against all odds. This symbolism is aptly reflected in their clothing line

Kumudini's commitment to sustainability is vividly illustrated through its choice of materials and dyes. Eschewing synthetic chemicals for natural dyes extracted from leaves, flowers, fruits, and even conch shells, the brand underscores its reverence for mother nature. This not only ensures a lower environmental impact but also imbues the fabric with the vibrant hues and soft textures characteristic of nature's palette – making it the perfect attire for working women.

In essence, by prioritising sustainable practices, reviving traditional techniques, and empowering rural artisans, Kumudini Handicrafts stands as a beacon of hope, proving that fashion can indeed be both beautiful and conscientious.

