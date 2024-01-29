Glitz and grace: The best ways to dress in your sequins

As a fashion statement, sequins are magnificent. The versatility and fun factor make them ideal for any glitzy evening or dance floor. Amazing as it is though, this glittery material may leave you confused as to how to wear or style it. If you want to make your sequin outfit look even better, we are here to help!

Start with a sequin shirt if you are cautiously leaning toward the sequin trend. This is a great way to incorporate sequins into your wardrobe without drawing too much attention to them. And if you want to dress up your look for a day out, try wearing your sequin shirt with jeans and a comfy cardigan.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

You can also try wearing a satin skirt with it if you want to take it to the next level. Another simple option to tone down a sequin dress for a night out or a last-minute work brunch is to add a denim jacket and a few minimal accessories. Then, finish the look off with your go-to sneakers.

That being said, if you like extra sparkle, you should not shy away from it! Nowadays, there are many full sequin outfits you can choose from if you are ready to go all out. You will not have any trouble finding full sequin shalwar kameez and coord sets that will give you a gorgeous and buoyant appearance at traditional Bengali gatherings and weddings. Pair the outfit with some gorgeous jhumkas.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

On top of that, sequin saris are all the rage now. With their vibrant and shimmering details, these beautiful saris can make you look stunning. For the best effect of the material, drape your sari in a way that shows off your curves and pair it with a sleeveless blouse. Along with it, wear a smoky eye and minimal makeup. Lastly, adorn with exquisite pearls for an air of grace.

And, of course, no sequin wardrobe would be complete without an iconic sequin dress itself. Numerous types of sequin dresses are available, each perfect for various events and personal tastes. For fun evenings with the girls, go for a shorter, more playful cut, which you can even match together.

In contrast, sequin maxi dresses are long and classy, so they are appropriate for semi-formal events. The long style will make you look elegant, which is great if you are looking to make a grand entry.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Now, you might wonder what colour sequin dresses to choose from. Well, you should not be afraid to try on different coloured sequin dresses, kameez, or skirts if you like to try new things with fashion. But do remember that night-time calls for dark hues, so arm yourself with glittering navy blue or black to complement the dark ambience.

On the other hand, for events during the day, choose lighter colours like blues, greens, pastels, and whites.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

So, whether you have a lot of weddings to attend, birthday parties to celebrate, or other special events planned to look your best, or you are just getting back into dressing up, be sure that a sequin dress is the next item on your shopping list!