6 ways to spice up your deshi party wear

When it comes to traditional occasions, the fashion scene for deshi girls often revolves around the same party-wear styles. However, there's a treasure trove of options waiting to be explored. Embracing the richness of our cultural heritage while infusing modern aesthetics can result in looks that are not only fun but also incredibly stylish.

Let's explore the world of diverse party wear options that will make heads turn at any deshi festive gathering.

Zardozi-infused kurtis

Zardozi, a traditional embroidery technique, adds a regal touch to any outfit. Opt for a well-fitted kurti with intricate zardozi work in vibrant colours. Pair it with palazzo pants or a flowy skirt to strike the perfect balance. For accessories, go for statement jhumkas and a potli bag. This look is ideal for family gatherings, or festive daytime events.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Coord sets with a traditional twist

Coord sets are all the rage right now, and infusing them with traditional elements creates a captivating fusion. Choose a coord set with local motifs or ethnic prints. This could include a crop top and a flared skirt or palazzo pants. Complement the ensemble with Kolhapuri sandals and oxidised jewellery for a bohemian touch. Wear this look to mehendi ceremonies, holuds, or casual daytime events.

Sequin-adorned fun blouse with plain sari

Give the traditional sari a glamorous makeover by wearing it with a top covered in sequins. Select a simple sari in a striking hue to allow the blouse to take centre stage. Add a teep and a sleek bun to finish the ensemble. To add even more elegance, use accessories that are adorned with stones or metals. This outfit is ideal for cocktail parties, weddings, and night-time gatherings.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Traditional Anarkali gowns

Anarkali dresses are a classic option that radiates elegance and sophistication. Invest in a floor-length Anarkali gown adorned with elaborate mirrors or embroidered work. Pick a striking shade that goes well with your skin tone. Wear it with heels, a tiki, and jhumkas. This ensemble is ideal for formal gatherings, cultural events, and wedding celebrations.

Lehenga with a contemporary twist

Consider a lehenga with modern embellishments for a fresh touch on traditional attire. Select a lehenga with striking designs, asymmetrical hemlines, or unusual cuts. Wear it with an off-the-shoulder blouse or a crop top. To finish the look, add an elegant clutch and high heels. This look is appropriate for elegant gatherings, celebrations, and weddings.

Dhoti pants paired with peplum tops

Dhoti pants give traditional attire a distinctive flair. Wear them with an embroidered or thread-work peplum shirt. A peplum top and dhoti pants combo offer a stylish yet whimsical look. To upgrade the look, add bold earrings and strappy shoes. This ensemble is ideal for celebratory dinners or family get-togethers.

Model: Mashiat, Torsha, Efa

Wardrobe: Trisha Rahman Atelier

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Makeup: Sumon Rahat