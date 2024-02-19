Faiza Ahmed’s artistic ode to women freedom fighters

Reputed designer and artist, Faiza Ahmed — proprietor and fashion designer of the clothing brand Manas — has decided to combine these mediums and feature them in her design collection. On 8 February 2024, Manas unveiled a line of saris at the Banani outlet of GoDeshi that pays homage to the women freedom fighters of Bangladesh.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by a group of connoisseurs, including renowned painter, Kanak Chanpa Chakma. Faiza Ahmed drew inspiration from the sculpture Khalishpur 71, curated by Fuleshwari Priyonandini, daughter of Ferdousi Priyabhashini.

In her heartfelt statement, Ahmed shared the ethos behind her collection: "From the beginning, we have prioritised the arts and culture of Bangladesh in the thematic saris of Manas. Last year, I included the lyrics of the song, 'O Amar Desher Mati' in my collection. However, I wanted to go deeper and work with a theme deeply connected to our roots."

She elaborated on her inspiration drawn from Fuleshwari Priyonandini's work, "I was thinking about the contribution of women to our Liberation War and consequently, a sculpture by my good friend Fuleshwari caught my attention."

Initially, Ahmed wanted to purchase the sculpture, but she found out that the sculpture was not for sale.

During a visit to the house in Khalishpur, where Ferdousi Priyabhashini was tortured during the Liberation War, Fuleshwari aimed to pay respects to her mother and the women freedom fighters, feeling the intensity of the atrocities committed there. This visit inspired her to create the sculpture Khalishpur 71, which she has exhibited before and vows never to sell. It features a miniature door within a frame, opening to reveal darkness, and conveying profound meanings.

Ahmed informed, "I asked Fuleshwari if I could use the design of the sculpture and was instantly granted permission to feature this sculpture on the anchal of saris through screen printing."

The saris are offered in two colours, with a hint of golden screen print on the fabric. Available in an off-white colour, the saris are designed to honour the sacrifice of the Birangonas of 1971, and the basanti colour to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Bashanto. Ahmed also mentioned her intent to exhibit global issues in her future collections, reflecting on a recent fashion show that paid tribute to Palestine — showcasing her commitment to addressing broader societal themes through fashion.

The inauguration of Manas's new selling point at GoDeshi, and the launch of the new sari line, by celebrated painter Kanak Chapa Chakma at a simple ceremony, signifies the intersection of art, culture, and fashion.

"I am incredibly grateful to Kanak Chapa Chakma for coming to the launching ceremony and inaugurating the exhibition," Ahmed expressed.

Manas focuses on sustainable fashion, as stated by Faiza Ahmed, who began her journey with colourful wool tapestries. From space designing to sustainable clothing lines, her goal has been to create collections using local fabrics, inspire artisans, and maintain eco-friendly practices. Since its inception in 2012, Manas has not only been a clothing line but also a storyteller through fashion.

Manas's collections are available on the ground floor of GoDeshi's Banani outlet at House 22, Road 19/A, Block E.

Photo: Courtesy