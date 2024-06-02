5 cool and casual style guides for the girls this summer

It's time to briefly take a step back from over-the-top fashionable attires this unpredictable season and steer back into comfortable classics. Rainy summer days, followed by immediate heatwaves are tricky to deal with when it comes to fashion. You should stick to fabrics that do not feel sticky to your body. Cotton, khadi, and linen are good options to pick from.

The classic combo

Whenever we think of casual wear, our mind automatically thinks of blue jeans and a white shirt, and rightfully so. Nothing says more casual than our old jeans and a clean white shirt. However, we can switch our denim with cotton or khaki pants on days with blazing heat. You will not be changing much and still feel stylish. Your top does not have to be limited to a white button-down shirt. Vintage-look blouses are quite fit for the casual look, as are any white flowy top.

Dress it up

Long summer dresses are a breakthrough in the fashion world in keeping it classy and casual. They are comfortable and flattering to all body types. There is no added tension in matching your top and bottom! Dresses come in all kinds of designs as per your preference. Go sleeveless or wear long ones. This gives you versatility. Lastly, they are very low-maintenance without compromising your style.

Co-ords the day

Co-ords are in current demand for both daily wear and parties. The relaxed fit of the co-ord sets allows for ease of movement, making them perfect for those busy as a bee. Additionally, with zero hassle of matching different pieces of clothing, you can just slip on a co-ord set and go about your day feeling light and relaxed. You have multiple options to choose from, notably bold and printed sets, monotone sets, tie-dyes, and stylish tailored sets.

Skirt my way

It is essential to have a skirt in your wardrobe this season. Skirts, just like dresses, can be very versatile. They offer limitless pattern choices. Also, go for your preferred length and shape, as well as A-line, wrap, tiered, high waist, and pleated skirts, to name a few. A summer-friendly skirt will make going out in the glaring sun tolerable. Skirts can be your friend in the monsoon too. Anytime you wear pants during a rainy day, it is unavoidable to have ankle-deep mud stains. Skirts over pants also mean you have better freedom to move around with your legs not constricted by fabric.

Just kurti things

If you opt for a more traditional classic look, you need a pretty kurti and pants which matches your comfort. Kurtis are typically made from summer-friendly fabrics such as cotton, khadi, or linen, which provide comfort, even during monsoon. The loose and relaxed fit of kurtis allows for ease of movement giving you enough breathing space. This makes them suitable for casual wear while being a classic.

If you want to spare yourself the hassle of going the extra mile to think of new outfits for your day-to-day activities, just pick a classic casual. This is your cheat code to look effortlessly stylish every day!

