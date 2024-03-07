CALS, Faculty of Law, University of Dhaka, organises seminar on Artificial Intelligence

The Centre for Advanced Legal Studies (CALS), under the Faculty of Law, University of Dhaka organised a seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its legal implications on 27 February 2024. Titled "Should we blame Artificial Intelligence?", the seminar highlighted how stringent regulations may stifle innovation, while also acknowledging the potential risks associated with the misuse of AI.

Professor Dr. Shahnaz Huda, Director of the Centre for Advanced Legal Studies, and professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka delivered the introductory remarks. Following that, Professor Moinul Zaber from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Dhaka delivered his keynote speech.

Central to Professor Zaber's keynote was the question of accountability: should AI itself or its creators be held accountable for any wrongdoings facilitated by its use? The complexity of this issue was highlighted, with Professor Zaber advocating for directive guidelines rather than rigid legal provisions due to the unpredictable nature of AI.

The seminar encouraged a lively discussion among the participants. The seminar ended with vote of thanks delivered by Professor Dr. Md Rahmat Ullah, Chairman, Department of Law, University of Dhaka.

The event covered by Hossain Mohammad Kutub Uddin, student of law, University of Dhaka.