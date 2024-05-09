Astrazeneca Shots: Survey to determine ‘side effects’

Says health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said yesterday that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is conducting a survey to determine whether recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Bangladesh are exhibiting any side effects.

The health minister said this while replying to questions from reporters after he exited an event at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka this afternoon.

Regarding the concerns about the possible rare side effects of the vaccine, the health minister said, "We've only heard about it, but we haven't received any reports of such side effects in our country so far."

Samanta Lal said, "However, I've already instructed the DGHS to survey those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine to see if they're suffering from any sort of side effects. The DGHS will submit a report after conducting the survey."

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic, according to international news agencies.

The company also said it would proceed with the withdrawal of the vaccine Vaxzevria's marketing authorisations within Europe.

The UK-based company has taken such a decision after concerns and controversy in various quarters about the rare side effects of the vaccine.

Asked about AstraZeneca's decision, the health minister said, "Until I know how many cases of side effects are there in our country, I can't say anything."

"But we are concerned about it. AstraZeneca has asked us to withdraw the vaccine. But how can we say until we have proof?" said the minister.

Asked about preparations against dengue infections in the coming monsoon season, Samanta Lal said, "I lost my mother to dengue fever back in 2000. I don't want anyone else to lose their mother this way. But let's say one thing about dengue, the health ministry alone cannot control the viral disease. We'll have to work together.

The minister said that stopping dengue at the source is critical; otherwise, no matter how many hospitals are built, it'll be of no use.

"Our doctors are highly skilled in treating dengue patients. I request anyone with a fever to consult doctors at government hospitals as soon as possible. Because delay will increase the risk of death," he added.

Responding to a question about the crisis of saline last year, the health minister said, "There will be no saline crisis this time. I have had a meeting with pharmaceutical companies, and they will not increase the price of saline and medicine."