6 directives issued to prevent anaesthesia-related deaths

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued six directives to prevent anaesthesia-related deaths and sudden complications.

The ministry has put emphasis on ensuring and using quality medicines in anaesthesia.

A circular signed by Jasim Uddin Haider, joint secretary of Health Services Division was issued yesterday.

The six directives are:

1. All government and private hospitals across the country will have to use isoflurane/sevoflurane instead of halothane (anaesthetic drug) as an inhalational anaesthetic in the operation theatre.

2. All the government and private hospitals across the country must inform about the total number of Halothane/Isofluren/Sevoflurane Vaporizer and estimated amount of money in order to replace the existing Isofluren/Sevofluorane Vaporizer.

3. Necessary measures should be taken to prevent the purchase, sale and use of halogen without the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

4. Necessary measures should be taken with all anesthesiologists (government/private) throughout the country to follow the instructions regarding the use of isoflurane instead of halothane.

5. Measures must be taken as per the demand in order to replace the existing Halothane Vaporizer with Isoflurane Vaporizer in all government healthcare institutions.

6. The inclusion of isoflurane/sevoflurane vaporizer must be ensured in determining the specification for the purchase of new anaesthesia machines.