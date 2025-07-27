Whispers of sleep: finding balance through rest

Sleep is essential for good health, and how much you need varies by age. Newborns may need up to 17 hours daily, while adults generally require 7 to 9 hours. Older adults do well with 7–8 hours, while teens need closer to 8–10. Pregnant women often need additional rest, especially in the first trimester.

Not getting enough rest can lead to "sleep debt," which builds up over time and impacts your brain, mood, and body. You might not even realise you are sleep-deprived until signs like grogginess, poor focus, or falling asleep easily during the day appear.

Sleep happens in stages, with deep sleep helping the body heal and recharge. REM sleep, which begins about 90 minutes after falling asleep, is when most dreaming occurs and plays a key role in memory and learning.

Sleep deprivation does not just leave you tired—it can affect your immune system, mental health, weight, and even your ability to drive safely. In fact, studies show that drowsy driving can be as dangerous as drunk driving.

To sleep better, set a regular bedtime, keep your sleep environment quiet and cool, avoid screens before bed, and skip caffeine and heavy meals in the evening. If you struggle with persistent sleep issues, it may be time to consult a healthcare professional.

Ultimately, if you are constantly relying on caffeine, waking up tired, or dozing off during the day, your body is telling you one thing: it needs more sleep.