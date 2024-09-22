Water Intoxication: A Rare but Deadly Condition

When you consume too much water too rapidly, an uncommon yet deadly illness known as water poisoning can develop. Water toxicity, also known as hyperhydration, can come from the blood's diluted sodium levels and lead to a number of serious health issues, including seizures, comas, and even death.

The central nervous system may become dysfunctional due to the dilution of sodium, as the brain is sensitive to the amount of sodium in the blood. According to scientific research, it affects the brain stem cells, resulting in severe brain damage.

Overall, excessive water consumption may elevate the pressure inside the skull. Water poisoning symptoms can be ambiguous and may resemble those of other illnesses like heat stroke or insane behavior. People who engage in severe activity, consume copious amounts of water during endurance activities, or use diuretics are at an elevated risk of developing water intoxication.

Water toxicity does not have a specific medical treatment; however, it can be reversed if diagnosed early. The easiest method to avoid water toxicity is to follow your body's thirst cues and drink fluids in moderation.

Although the amount of water required to create water toxicity varies from person to person, it is typically thought that people need more than 2 liters of water in an hour. Children are more vulnerable to water toxicity than adults, but it takes less water to have an adverse effect.

During hot temperatures, water poisoning is more likely to happen as humans sweat more and lose fluids. People who take diuretics, which are medications that increase the rate of urination, are also at increased risk of water toxicity.

The symptoms of water toxicity can include:

• Headache

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Confusion

• Seizures

• Coma

• Death

If you experience any of the symptoms of water toxicity, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately.

Here are some common ways to prevent water toxicity:

• Drink fluids in moderation, like drinking in between regular exhales.

• Pay attention to your body's cues for thirst.

• Avoid drinking huge amounts of water in a short period of time, especially in Ramadan during 'suhoor' or if you are exercising strenuously or taking diuretics.

• If you are sweating a lot, drink fluids that contain electrolytes, such as sports drinks or coconut water.

• Talk to your doctor if you have any concerns about water toxicity.

