Understanding changes in sleep as we age

As we grow older, our sleep patterns tend to shift, and nearly half of individuals aged 65 and above report experiencing at least one sleep-related issue. Ageing often brings about conditions like insomnia or other sleep disorders. Generally, older adults may sleep less, wake up more frequently during the night, and spend less time in deep sleep or dreaming compared to their younger counterparts.

Maintaining healthy sleep habits becomes crucial. Irregular sleep schedules, excessive napping, or consuming alcohol before bedtime can disrupt sleep patterns. Additionally, certain medications may contribute to difficulty falling or staying asleep.

Life changes, such as loss, relocation, or health conditions, can lead to worry, stress, or grief, impacting sleep. If you or a loved one experience these changes, seeking support from a doctor or counsellor can be beneficial.

Various sleep disorders, including insomnia, apnea, restless legs syndrome, periodic limb movement disorder, and Rapid Eye Movement (REM) behaviour disorder, can also affect sleep quality. Consulting with a healthcare professional can help diagnose and address these conditions.

Remaining physically active in your golden years is essential, as too much downtime may hinder quality sleep. Assessing individual sleep needs is vital, and if sleep disturbances affect daily life, consulting a doctor for guidance and making simple adjustments to daily routines, such as establishing a regular bedtime and incorporating more physical activity, can significantly improve sleep quality and overall well-being.