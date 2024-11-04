The hidden challenge for seniors with diabetes: Food insecurity and blood sugar risks

For seniors managing diabetes, the daily task of keeping blood sugar levels stable can be challenging. Now imagine adding another hurdle: not having reliable access to food. Food insecurity, in all its forms, complicates diabetes care in ways that often go unnoticed.

When we think about food insecurity, we usually think of financial difficulties—the inability to afford enough nutritious food. But there is another aspect that affects many older adults: the physical challenges of shopping or preparing meals. Both types of food insecurity can be risky for people with diabetes, especially when missed meals or delayed eating lead to dangerously low blood sugar levels, also known as hypoglycemia.

Without the certainty of regular meals, some seniors face serious health risks. Blood sugar can dip suddenly, resulting in dizziness, confusion, or even passing out, which requires immediate help. In fact, many older adults end up in emergency situations simply because they did not have food at the right time.

Addressing this issue requires more than just financial support; it means finding ways to make food accessible and safe for all. By understanding and supporting the diverse needs of older adults, we can help prevent unnecessary health crises and ensure that managing diabetes does not feel like an uphill battle.

Source: Journal of General Internal Medicine