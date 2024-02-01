Protest staged as patient dies of 'negligence' in Dinajpur

Family members and relatives demonstrated at Phulbari Upazila Health Complex in Dinajpur today following the death of a patient due to alleged doctors' negligence.

The treatment services of the health complex were disrupted for three hours during the protest from 9:00pm to 12:00pm, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

The deceased's family members also demanded exemplary punishment of the persons behind the alleged negligence.

The deceased's younger brother Nur Alam said his brother Dulal Hossain, 40, was brought to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex around 7:00am from Ghatpara village today after he fell sick at home.

Upon his arrival at the health complex, Dulal did not get any emergency treatment despite repeated requests from his family members, alleged Nurul.

Later, Dulal died at the hospital around 9:00am.

Witnesses said as his death news spread, family members and relatives gathered in front of the facility protesting the death.

On information, a police team came to the hospital around 12:00pm and brought the situation under control.

Nur Alam claimed that his brother died due to the negligence of the doctors.

Bilkis Begum, supervisor of Nurses of Phulbari Upazila Health Complex, said they started treatment as per the prescription of doctors.

Dulal died as he faced severe cardiac arrest, said Bilkis.

Phulbari Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Moshiur Rahman said action will be taken against those accused after investigating the incident.