Neuroticism may impact your health!

Unveiling the link between anxiety, behaviour, and well-being

In the 1979 comedy Manhattan, neurotic characters like Isaac, played by Woody Allen, humorously avoid expressing anger, opting to "grow a tumour instead." While Hollywood often plays neuroticism for laughs, the real-life implications are substantial. Neuroticism, characterised by excessive worry and stress, is linked to various health issues. People high in neuroticism perceive the world as distressing and exhibit moodiness, tension, and increased sadness.

The trait is associated with mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety, and physical illnesses, including heart disease and certain cancers. Research debates whether neuroticism causes poor health or vice versa. Studies suggest a connection between neuroticism and unhealthy behaviours, such as smoking and sedentary habits, possibly contributing to stroke risk.

Neurotic individuals may also experience a stronger physical reaction to stress, leading to chronic conditions like ulcers and high blood pressure. Chronic stress among neurotic individuals is associated with elevated inflammation markers linked to various illnesses. Sleep disturbances and altered levels of molecules crucial for neuron maintenance, like brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), add to health concerns.

Furthermore, gut health may be impacted, as high anxiety correlates with a less diverse gut microbiome. While heightened awareness of health symptoms may prompt neurotic individuals to seek medical attention, evidence of "healthy neuroticism" benefiting health outcomes is limited.

Treatments, such as the unified protocol, offer hope for modifying neuroticism, emphasising mindful emotional awareness, and triggering anxiety-related physical sensations. Understanding and addressing neuroticism can potentially improve overall well-being.