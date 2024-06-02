Managing eczema: essential tips for relief

Dealing with eczema involves adopting specific habits to alleviate symptoms. Here are some essential tips:

1. Keep your nails short: Trim and file your nails smooth to avoid skin damage from scratching. If necessary, use your hand's side or top to scratch.

2. Cool down: Use a refrigerated washcloth to numb itchy skin and reduce redness. For added relief, store moisturizing creams in the fridge.

3. Wear natural fabrics: Choose breathable materials like cotton, bamboo, silk, or Tencel. Avoid wool and synthetic fabrics that trap heat and cause sweating.

4. Stay cool at night: Use all-cotton, bamboo, or silk sheets to regulate body temperature and prevent nighttime itching.

5. Choose loose clothing: To avoid rubbing and irritation, wear loose-fitting clothes. Opt for fabric-covered elastic waistbands and simple bra styles.

6. Wash new clothes: To remove irritating chemicals from new garments, wash them with unscented, mild detergent before wearing. An extra rinse cycle helps eliminate residues.

7. Alter itchy clothes: Remove tags and cover seams with silk strips. Turn clothes inside out at home to avoid itchy seams.

8. Nighttime hand care: Soak hands in warm water, apply fragrance-free cream, and wear cotton gloves overnight to lock in moisture.

9. Shower at night: Take a short, lukewarm shower before bed, and apply moisturizer within three minutes to keep skin hydrated.

10. To avoid drying out your skin, use gentle, fragrance-free soaps without alcohol, retinoids, or AHA.

11. Mind where you sit: To protect your skin on rough surfaces like grass or scratchy upholstery, use a towel or blanket.

12. Relax and destress: To manage stress, which can worsen eczema, incorporate relaxation techniques like meditation, walking, or listening to music.

Implementing these tips can help manage eczema more effectively, leading to improved comfort and symptom control.