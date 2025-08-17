Managing COPD: Easy-to-follow inhaler therapy tips for 2025

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a lung condition that requires proper treatment to manage breathing problems and flare-ups. The 2025 GOLD guidelines focus on using the right inhaler therapies based on your symptoms and how often you experience flare-ups.

For people with mild symptoms or fewer flare-ups (Group A), a single inhaler, either a long-acting bronchodilator (LAMA or LABA), is usually enough to control symptoms. For those with more severe symptoms or frequent flare-ups (Groups B and E), a combination inhaler with both LABA and LAMA is recommended.

If someone continues to feel short of breath despite using one inhaler, it is time to move to a combination therapy. Switching inhalers or medications may also be necessary if symptoms do not improve. In addition to medication, treatments like pulmonary rehabilitation can help improve breathing and overall health.

For people who have frequent flare-ups, doctors will look at a blood test result called eosinophil count. Higher levels may require adding inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) to the treatment. For lower levels, sticking to a combination inhaler might be enough, but if flare-ups continue, additional medications like roflumilast or azithromycin may help.

It is important to adjust treatment as needed. If you are on ICS and have had side effects, your doctor might suggest reducing the dose, but this should be done carefully to avoid flare-ups.

The key to managing COPD effectively is adjusting the treatment to meet your specific needs, helping you breathe easier and feel better.