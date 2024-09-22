How can I protect myself and others against mpox?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the Mpox epidemic a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on August 14, 2024, prompting governments throughout the world to reevaluate their readiness. To protect yourself and others against mpox, know the signs and symptoms, how the virus spreads, what to do if you get ill, and the risk in your area or community.

If the virus is spreading in your area or in your community, have open conversations with those you come into close contact with about any symptoms you or they may have. Avoid close contact with anyone who has mpox, including sexual contact. Clean your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.

If you think you might have mpox, you can act to protect others by seeking medical advice and isolating from others until you have been evaluated and tested. If you have mpox, you should isolate yourself from others until all your lesions have crusted over, the scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed underneath. This will stop you from passing on the virus to others. Follow your local health authority instructions on isolation at home or in a health facility. If having sex, use condoms as a precaution for 12 weeks (about 3 months) after you have recovered.

In countries where some animals have been found to carry the monkeypox virus (i.e. some countries in in east, central and west Africa), protect yourself by avoiding unprotected contact with wild animals, especially those that are sick or dead (including their meat and blood). Any food containing animal parts or meat should be cooked thoroughly before eating.

Source: World Health Organisation