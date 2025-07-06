Healthcare
Health benefits of mango: the king of fruits

Mango, often called the "king of fruits", is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that offer numerous health benefits. This tropical fruit is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall wellness.

Rich in vitamins and minerals

Mangoes are an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system, promotes healthy skin, and aids in wound healing. They also contain vitamin A, essential for good vision, skin health, and proper immune function. Additionally, mangoes provide vitamins E and K, along with potassium and magnesium, which help maintain healthy blood pressure and muscle function.

High in antioxidants

Mangoes contain powerful antioxidants like quercetin, mangiferin, and beta-carotene, which help protect the body from harmful free radicals. These antioxidants can reduce inflammation and may lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain cancers.

Supports digestion

Mangoes are rich in dietary fibre and contain enzymes like amylases that help break down carbohydrates, promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation. Eating mangoes can support a healthy gut and improve nutrient absorption.

Boosts skin and hair health

Vitamins A and C in mangoes help nourish the skin and hair. They promote collagen production, keeping skin firm and youthful, and support healthy hair growth.

Incorporating mango into your diet not only adds a sweet, tropical flavour but also supports your body's overall health. Enjoy it fresh, in smoothies, salads, or desserts for a tasty and nutritious treat.

