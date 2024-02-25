Healthcare
Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 25, 2024 01:47 AM

Most Viewed

Healthcare

E-cigarettes aid smoking cessation: understanding the benefits and consideration

Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 25, 2024 01:47 AM

A recent study from Switzerland involving over 1,200 adult smokers found that using e-cigarettes alongside counselling significantly increased the likelihood of quitting smoking compared to counselling alone. The study published in the New England Journal of Medicine lasted for 6 months, and at the end of this period, 29% of those using e-cigarettes had successfully quit smoking, compared to 16% of those who received only counseling.

It is important to note that participants in both groups were allowed to use nicotine replacement therapy as well. The results suggest that e-cigarettes can be an effective tool for quitting smoking, with approximately 8 smokers needing to use e-cigarettes alongside counselling for one additional person to successfully quit smoking. It is worth mentioning that some people in the e-cigarette group were still using nicotine-containing e-cigarettes at the end of the study, indicating that while they had stopped smoking traditional cigarettes, they were still using e-cigarettes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The study did not find any significant increase in serious adverse events among either group, meaning that the use of e-cigarettes for smoking cessation appears to be relatively safe.

The findings have prompted discussions among experts, with some suggesting that e-cigarettes should be considered as part of the toolkit for quitting smoking. However, there are still concerns about the long-term safety of e-cigarettes, and more research is needed in this area.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

খৎনা ও এনডোস্কপি করাতে গিয়ে মৃত্যু প্রসঙ্গে কিছু কথা

আমাকে অনেকেই বলেন খাৎনা একটি সাধারণ অপারেশন। হাজাম দিয়ে খৎনা করাতে আগে তো কোনো জটিলতা হতো না। তাহলে চিকিৎসক দিয়ে খৎনা করিয়ে কেন মৃত্যু হলো।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বদলে যাওয়া মিরপুরের গল্প

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification