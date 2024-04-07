Autism awareness: Bangladesh urges global collaboration

Bangladesh has urged collaboration to raise awareness, advocate, and increase cooperation and investments to ensure the rights, dignity, and well-being of children with developmental disabilities, including autism.

Muhammad Muhith, Bangladesh's permanent representative to the UN in New York, made the call at the observance of World Autism Awareness Day in the UN on Friday.

The event, co-hosted by the delegations of Bangladesh, Ghana, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar and Zambia in partnership with key civil society organisations, featured an open forum and an art and fashion exhibition that displayed the artistic works of children with autism.

At the open forum, Ambassador Muhith highlighted the importance of accelerating awareness and actions towards addressing the challenges faced by children with autism and their families.

"It is alarming that in 2022, 1 in 100 persons have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. We must step up efforts to ensure their overall well-being and societal inclusion," he said.

He highlighted the progress made in raising awareness on autism, especially in Southeast Asia. This region accounts for almost 15 percent of the global prevalence of developmental disabilities.

"Dhaka Declaration and subsequent developments in the WHO Regional Committee for South-east Asia helped accelerate efforts in the region to improve inclusion, participation and community-based care of the children with ASD," Ambassador Muhith said.

"Yet, a significant gap remains in ensuring universal access to healthcare, support and inclusive environments for the children with developmental disabilities," he added.