Close all illegal hospitals, clinics

Health minister issues directive

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen yesterday directed the authorities concerned to shut down all unregistered hospitals, diagnostic centres, and clinics.

"Unregistered medical facilities will not be spared ... stern actions will be taken against those who run medical facilities without licence," he said when a delegation of Bangladesh Health Reporter's Forum met him at his ministry.

"I myself have been a victim of an unlicenced hospital's poor medical care. Therefore, I will not tolerate this."

About the new variant of Covid-19, Samanta Lal said the government will be cautious against the new variant. He suggested maintaining health safety rules to prevent the virus.

The minister said the government plans to administer the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 1.25 crore people this year and another 1.25 crore people next year.

About the recent death of Ayaan, he said, "This is a very tragic incident. We are waiting for the report from the investigation committee. If any negligence is found in the investigation, we will take stern action against those responsible for the death."

Five-year-old Ayaan died following a circumcision procedure at Dhaka's United Medical College Hospital allegedly due to negligence and wrong treatment.