Govt vows strict action against market manipulators

Commerce minister, in parliament, says task force formed to regulate prices during Ramadan

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam today in parliament issued a warning against hoarders and market manipulators.

He also hoped that the government would be able to ensure the supply of food in the upcoming Ramadan month.

"If any hoarding or manipulation is attempted, appropriate action will be taken," he said while responding to a supplementary question of Independent MP elected from Habiganj-3 Syed Sayedul Haque.

"We are working through inter-ministerial committee. The prime minister gave instructions yesterday so that there should be no hindrance at the level of transport and in market management," Ahasanul said.

He also mentioned that continuous monitoring is going on in a coordinated way.

"I hope to be able to ensure the supply of food during the month of Ramadan. If any kind of hoarding or manipulation is attempted, appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Replying to a supplementary question of Jhenaidah-3 AL MP Md Salahuddin Miyaji, Ahasanul said the PM has given guidelines in the first cabinet meeting to control commodity prices.

"One of them is that a task force has been formed in coordination with the three ministries -- agriculture, food, and fisheries [and livestock] -- and the Ministry of Commerce."

He said that a hotline is in operation to monitor the price of each product at the import and production stage through the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

"If consumers are cheated or overcharged, we take immediate action. In the future, we are launching a hotline 333 before Ramadan. If any agricultural product is sold at a price higher than the reasonable price, they will take action as soon as one makes a phone call," Ahasanul said.

The minister said the government is working to stabilise the market by not only policing it but ensuring supply.

In response to another supplementary question, the state minister said the government has communicated with India regarding the import of onion and sugar ahead of the upcoming Ramadan.