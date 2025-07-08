Two initially diagnosed with Zika in Chattogram

A sterile female Aedes aegypti mosquito is seen on the forearm of a health technician in a research area to prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 28, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Two persons primarily tested positive for Zika virus in a private diagnostic centre of Chattogram city on Sunday.

However, the Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office is yet to officially confirm the cases as officials said the samples will undergo further testing at the lab of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Dr Jahangir Alam, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said, "Primarily two patients, one 42-year-old male and another 42-year-old female with symptoms of fever, body ache, and rash gave blood samples to a private diagnostic centre in Chattogram for the test of Zika virus infection on Sunday. The test report has come positive in both cases according to the lab."

He added, "As the case is very rare in Chattogram as well as in the country, we have informed the officials of IEDCR in Dhaka for the reconfirmation."

"A team from the IEDCR will come to the port city today to collect sample from the suspected patients and would go for further test," he said.

He also said, "After being confirmed by the IEDCR lab, we will officially give announcement about it."

Both patients have been receiving treatment at home as their symptoms are mild, he said.