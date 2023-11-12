Dengue: 10 die, 1,748 hospitalised in a day

1,476 deaths, 2,91,832 cases this year

At least 10 more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the 10 deaths, two were reported in the capital.

At least 1,748 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,476 lives this year and nearly 2,91,832 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 6,183 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,84,173 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

According to DGHS data, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.