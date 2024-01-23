Covid-19 positivity rate jumps to 8.62%

Covid-19 positivity rate in the country increased to 8.62 percent from yesterday's 5.14 percent, a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

At least 35 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in 24 hours till 8:00am. However, 30 new cases were recorded yesterday.

No deaths were reported from the disease in the 24 hours. Bangladesh yesterday reported another death from Covid-19, for the second consecutive day.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country remains at 29,481 since 2020 and the death rate is 1.44 percent.

At least 35 new infections from Covid-19 were recorded in the 24 hours. The total number of cases rose to 2,046,823.

The current positivity rate is 8.62 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.09 percent.

A total of 406 samples were tested across the country during this period.

At least 22 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 20,14,201 and the recovery rate at 98.41 percent.