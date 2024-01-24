Covid infection rate sees sharp rise in a day

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 has surged to 8.62 percent in the last 24 hours till yesterday, up from 5.14 percent just the day before.

However, no Covid-related death was reported in the country during this period.

Meanwhile, 35 new cases have been reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 20,46,823, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

According to DGHS data, there has been a sudden rise in the daily infection rate, with 5.92 percent on Sunday and 5.83 percent the day before. On December 23 last year, it was 1.36 percent.

The total positivity rate currently stands at 13.09 percent, the same as last month.

In a press release, the health directorate said the number of deaths remains at 29,481 and the overall fatality rate at 1.44 percent.

So far, DGHS has reported four Covid-related deaths this month.

Twenty-two more patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,14,201 and the recovery rate to 98.41 percent.

Due to a sudden rise in Covid infection since the start of this year, the government has decided to start administering vaccines again.

Urging people to use masks as a precaution at high-risk places such as hospitals or medical centres, DGHS in a press release said the infection of coronavirus's new subvariant JN.1 has increased in several countries.

In this situation, the DGHS advised those at high risk to receive the fourth (booster) dose of the vaccine. It also asked people to get tested if they exhibit Covid symptoms before rushing to take any treatment.

Contacted, Mushtaq Hussain, a former advisor to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research, said it was yet to be determined as to why the infection rate was increasing.

"A one-day spike in infection rates does not appear to indicate whether there is a community-level transmission. Besides, the number of Covid tests that are being done now is low. In case the rise in infections continues, the cause behind it can be identified with the information that'll be available in the coming days."

He warned that Covid is deadly, especially for healthcare workers, individuals over the age of 60, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

"So, it's important for all to wear masks. Also, those who have not yet received the booster dose should get it as soon as possible."