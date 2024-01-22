Another dies of Covid-19, positivity rate 5.14pc

One death from Covid-19 was reported in the 24 hours till 8:00am today, making it the second Covid death in two days, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

It was the fourth Covid-related death in the country this year, according to DGHS data.

The three previous deaths were reported on January 11, January 14 and January 21.

The patient who died today was a female aged between 61-70 and she was from Chattogram division.

Before January 11, the last Covid-19 death was recorded on September 13, 2023.

The positivity rate in the 24-hour period was 5.14 percent, down from 5.92 percent in the previous 24-hour period.

In December 20 last year, the infection rate was 0.66 percent. The total positivity rate currently stands at 13.09 percent.

The total number of fatalities is now 29,481, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent.

In the 24 hours till 8:00am today, 30 new Covid-19 cases were recorded.

According to the DGHS, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 20,46,788.

Meanwhile, eight patients recovered during this period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 20,14,179, with the recovery rate at 98.41 percent.

While the infection rate has been on a sudden rise in the country over the past few days, the reason behind it is yet to be determined.

Experts fear that JN.1, a subvariant of Omicron, which the WHO termed "variant to watch for" as it spreads fast, may be behind it. They have suggested maintaining hygiene rules.