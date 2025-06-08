Coronavirus
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 3 more cases

Bangladesh reported three more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till this morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,021,742, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,500 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate was 75 percent as four samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates stood at 98.42 percent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

