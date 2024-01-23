Country sees Covid death for second straight day

For second consecutive days, Bangladesh yesterday reported another death from Covid-19 while the infection rate slightly dropped from Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, this is the fourth Covid-related death this month. Before January 11, the last death from the disease was recorded on September 13 last year.

With the new deaths, the number of fatalities rose to 29,481, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent.

DGHS data show that the patient who died yesterday was a female aged between 61 and 70. She was from Chattogram division.

In 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday, 30 new cases were logged and the infection rate was 5.14 percent. Eight more patients recovered during this period.

The day before yesterday, 34 new cases were reported and the infection rate was 5.92 percent, while on Saturday, it was 5.83 percent. The overall positivity rate now stands at 13.09 percent.

In December 20, the rate was 0.66 percent.

According to the DGHS, the total number of confirmed cases is now 20,46,788. The number of recoveries is now 20,14,179, with the recovery rate of 98.41 percent.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning of this month, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.

Advising people to use masks as a precaution at high-risk places such as hospitals or medical centres, DGHS in a press release yesterday said the new type of Covid-19 Jn.1 infection has increased in several countries around the world.

Amid this situation, the DGHS advised those who are at high risk to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine. It also asked people to do Covid-19 test before any surgery or treatment of any other disease if there are any signs or symptoms of Covid.