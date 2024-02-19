Deaths & infections
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Feb 19, 2024 05:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 05:27 PM

Bangladesh reports 53 more Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 53 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till this morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,047,940, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With no new deaths, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,486.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 7.32 percent as 724 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 percent and 1.44 percent respectively.

