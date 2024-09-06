The gentle parrot

A plum-headed parakeet glides across the sky, carrying a bunch of green sprouts. An endemic to the Indian Subcontinent, this species of parakeets inhabit mostly forests, open woodlands and even city gardens, where they feast on a variety of foods like sprouts, leafy greens, berries and even peppers. Since they cannot feel "spice" on their taste buds, many of them enjoy picking apart spicy peppers to get all the seeds inside. These parakeets make good pets as they are less aggressive and possessive than some other species. They are known to be gentle, social, affectionate and relatively quiet with their owners. As a matter of fact, they can even learn to mimic their humans and can talk very well. Though their numbers are gradually dwindling due to habitat loss, plum-headed parakeets thrive across their range and are not threatened by extinction.

