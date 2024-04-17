Year's highest temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius recorded in Chuadanga

This year's maximum temperature was recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga today.

The temperature was recorded at 3:00pm today, Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory, told our local correspondent.

He said, "The severe heatwave will continue."

Video of ‘বৃষ্টি হবে তবে তাপমাত্রার খুব একটা পরিবর্তন হবে না’

The local weather office recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga yesterday.

Aminur Rahman, 45, a local van puller said, "People are not coming out of their houses today. So our daily income has decreased. I can't earn enough money for my family."

Photo: Star

According to the Met office, a severe heatwave is scorching Chuadanga and Bagerhat while a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and parts of Khulna.

The severity may ease in some other places, according to a Met office forecast issued for 72 hours from 9:00am today.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, said a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.