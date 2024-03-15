Scattered thunderstorms in Dhaka, 3 other divisions: Met office

Scattered rain or thunderstorms with temporary gusty winds are expected to affect one or two places within Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, and Sylhet divisions, including the regions of Cumilla and Noakhali, according to the latest weather bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The weather is expected to remain mostly dry with occasional partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country, the Met office said.

There may be a slight increase in daytime temperatures, while nighttime temperatures are expected to remain relatively unchanged, it said.