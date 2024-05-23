'Remal' to reach Bangladesh, West Bengal coasts by May 26

A cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal state of India by May 26 as a severe cyclone, the Indian Met department said today.

This will be named cyclone "Remal", according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

Various weather forecast models differ on the exact landfall point of cyclone Remal from Bangladesh coast to the coasts of the eastern states of West Bengal and adjacent Odisha.

A well-marked low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression on Friday and thereafter intensify into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal the next day, the weather office said.

Subsequently, it would reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met said.

The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal till Sunday.